Help adriana with her tumor

me and my cousin were just enjoying a roadtrip i got out the car to go in the gas station, while she waited on the side of the road so while she was waiting a car slammed into the back of the car and her face slammed against the wheel causing her mouth to get a tumor, i dont know how the tumor was created because it doesn’t feel like that would make it but thats what the doctors told me and i would use this donation to pay for the medical bills