Help Adrian Fight Against the Globalist Agenda

Help my good friend Andria fight back against the Globalist agenda. Adrian has been focused on ensuring people are well equipped to know the truth about the world.





If you believe that lasting change begins at the local level and that compassion has the power to transform lives, we invite you to stand with us. Together, we can strengthen the bonds that unite our community and leave a legacy of hope for future generations beyond the shackles of the Globalists.





From creating and teaching classes about healthy and inexpensive food preparation to serving London's homeless population with basic services, no questions asked, Adrian has shown compassion to the the forgotten men and women of the community.





Let Adrian and others like him serve as a shinning example of what hard-working, Christian Canadians can strive to be. With your help, Adrian will be able to provide assistance to the most vulnerable as those in positions of power and influence refuse to. Whether it is out of carelessness or by choice, what Adrian does and others like him is necessary to fill in the gaps left by an unresponsive, monolithic government out of touch with the people's needs.





This fundraiser is about building stronger community links that bring people together, not divide as the government and their lackeys wish to see. With your support, we hope to create opportunities for people to connect, organize local gatherings, support volunteer initiatives, and develop networks of care, compassion and that make our city more welcoming and resilient.





Communities don't become stronger by chance. They grow stronger because ordinary people decide to show up for one another. They choose to listen, encourage, volunteer, and give what they can. Every act of generosity creates a ripple that reaches farther than we may ever know.





Your donation will help provide the resources needed to organize community events, expand outreach, and connect people with opportunities to serve and support one another. Just as important, your encouragement and willingness to share this campaign can inspire others to become part of something positive.





Please, any little bit of help is needed and will go back into the local, London community supporting hard-working, Christian Canadians doing what the government and police fail to do.





Common sense approaches for common sense problems while they beat us down for believing anything other than liberalism.





Thank you and God Bless you.





"When smart people listen to fools long enough they start sounding like fools."

Check out some of my links that myself and some really great like minded people have created to help our community organize and fight back:





https://theylied.ca/





https://www.facebook.com/groups/1546969376152167/





https://druthers.ca/