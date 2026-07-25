GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Adrian Fight Against the Globalist Agenda

Goal$30,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byJeremy MacKenzie

Help Adrian Fight Against the Globalist Agenda

Help my good friend Andria fight back against the Globalist agenda. Adrian has been focused on ensuring people are well equipped to know the truth about the world.


If you believe that lasting change begins at the local level and that compassion has the power to transform lives, we invite you to stand with us. Together, we can strengthen the bonds that unite our community and leave a legacy of hope for future generations beyond the shackles of the Globalists.


From creating and teaching classes about healthy and inexpensive food preparation to serving London's homeless population with basic services, no questions asked, Adrian has shown compassion to the the forgotten men and women of the community.


Let Adrian and others like him serve as a shinning example of what hard-working, Christian Canadians can strive to be. With your help, Adrian will be able to provide assistance to the most vulnerable as those in positions of power and influence refuse to. Whether it is out of carelessness or by choice, what Adrian does and others like him is necessary to fill in the gaps left by an unresponsive, monolithic government out of touch with the people's needs.


This fundraiser is about building stronger community links that bring people together, not divide as the government and their lackeys wish to see. With your support, we hope to create opportunities for people to connect, organize local gatherings, support volunteer initiatives, and develop networks of care, compassion and that make our city more welcoming and resilient.


Communities don't become stronger by chance. They grow stronger because ordinary people decide to show up for one another. They choose to listen, encourage, volunteer, and give what they can. Every act of generosity creates a ripple that reaches farther than we may ever know.


Your donation will help provide the resources needed to organize community events, expand outreach, and connect people with opportunities to serve and support one another. Just as important, your encouragement and willingness to share this campaign can inspire others to become part of something positive.


Please, any little bit of help is needed and will go back into the local, London community supporting hard-working, Christian Canadians doing what the government and police fail to do.


Common sense approaches for common sense problems while they beat us down for believing anything other than liberalism.


Thank you and God Bless you.


"When smart people listen to fools long enough they start sounding like fools."

Check out some of my links that myself and some really great like minded people have created to help our community organize and fight back:


https://theylied.ca/


https://www.facebook.com/groups/1546969376152167/


https://druthers.ca/

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve