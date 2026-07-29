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Help Aden Start His Future After Beating the Odds

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoe Baird

Help Aden Start His Future After Beating the Odds

Help Aden Start His Future After Beating the Odds- Proud Dad Needs Your Help

My name is Joe, and I’m reaching out with a humble heart to ask for help for my son Aden as he graduates high school.

I’ve raised Aden completely on my own since he was 7 years old. His mother has struggled with drug addiction and has been in prison for the last 10 years. It hasn’t been easy. I live with PTSD, I’ve had two back surgeries, and I’m an amputee missing my thumb. But through every setback, I’ve done everything I could to give Aden a stable home and show him what it means to keep going.

Despite all the hardships life has thrown at us, Aden has risen above it. He worked hard and just graduated high school. He already has a job and has saved up a little money on his own. I couldn’t be more proud of the young man he has become.

Right now, our biggest challenge is transportation. We only have one vehicle. I do my best to drive him to work and handle everything else, but it’s becoming harder with my health issues. Aden is ready to take the next step toward independence, but we need reliable transportation so he can get to work consistently, build his savings, and start his adult life strong.

I’ve always been too prideful to ask for help. We’ve struggled through the years and made it on our own. But I’m setting that pride aside because I want to give my son the best possible start after everything he’s already overcome.

Any donation — whether $5, $25, or more — will go directly toward helping Aden with reliable transportation, work-related needs, and stepping into this new chapter. Your support will mean more than you know to a father who has fought hard to raise a good son.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for even reading our story. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this campaign. Every share helps us reach someone who might be able to make a difference.

God bless you,

Joe (Aden’s Dad)


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