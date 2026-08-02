Help Addi Through Critical Illness

During what was thought to be a routine stomach bug, Addi became gravely ill in a matter of hours. Because of the life-threatening illness, she was placed in ICU and has been severely ill ever since. She is in critical condition.





No illness is ever planned, and the road ahead will take time. Addi and her family are some of the most loving and giving people you will ever meet. They have poured out their lives in support of others, and when there is a need, they are the first to show up.





Now we would like to show up for them. There will be medical bills, missed work, and other needs to cover. If you feel led to help support this family financially, your gift will be greatly appreciated and will meet a critical need. Thank you for standing with them.