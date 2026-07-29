Help Adam Riendeau get through hard times

Hello everybody,

Thank you so much for taking the time to click on this post. My little brother Adam had just moved to Florida with his newborn, 14-year-old daughter and fiance. Three days ago he's suffered four seizure attacks in a row. He was rushed to the hospital after the first one and because they kept happening he had to be put induced coma for 36 hours as well as he had a breathing to put in because he stopped breathing on his own. Luckily he has come out of the coma however he is going to be hospitalized for quite some time. Unfortunately he will not be able to work for the time being. I was hoping I could help raise some money for him and his family to get through these next few months while they figure out what is going on and how they're going to adjust their lifestyle to fit this new normal. Thank you so much in advance. Your donation means more than you will know.