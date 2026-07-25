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Help Adam Focus on Healing, Not Financial Stress ❤

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$3,970 USD

Fundraiser created byCori Hogstad

Help Adam Focus on Healing, Not Financial Stress ❤

Our family is asking for help supporting my sister, Chelsie, her husband, Adam, and their two young boys during an incredibly difficult and unexpected time. Chelsie and Adam are self-employed and own a tree-trimming business, which relies heavily on Adam’s physical labor. After experiencing severe abdominal pain, Adam has now spent the past week in the hospital and underwent emergency surgery to remove a portion of his colon. He is expected to remain hospitalized for at least another week, followed by an extended recovery period away from work. Doctors also anticipate that he will need a second surgery in the future. With the hospital located at least 30 minutes from their home, the costs of gas, groceries, household bills, and mounting medical expenses will quickly add up while Adam is unable to work. We are hoping to help relieve some of this financial burden and allow Chelsie and Adam to focus on Adam’s recovery and their family. Any donation, no matter how big or small, would be a tremendous blessing to their family and their two boys. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Adam and their family in your thoughts and prayers would mean so much to us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, support, and generosity during this difficult time.

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