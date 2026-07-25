Help Adam Escape Abuse & Start Fresh

Hi, I’m Adam, a 25-year-old in Schenectady, New York. I’m trying to escape long-term abuse from my father. I’ve endured death threats, emotional abuse, gaslighting, food poisoning (which he admitted on recording), and severe economic control — especially withholding the car I need to work DoorDash. My mother fled the abuse in 2021, and one of my hopes is to eventually reconnect with her safely once I’m stable and out of this environment. I have detailed evidence including videos, audio, and police reports, but I’m still trapped in the same household with limited ability to earn money. I currently have no safe place to go.

I need help to secure safe housing, buy a reliable car for work, cover moving costs to leave New York State, and begin building an independent life in a place with fairer policies and traditional values.

Any support helps me break this cycle and start fresh. Thank you.