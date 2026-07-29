im trying to raise money for a friend in need, she's trying to get out of an abusive situation, and I just don't have enough to give her for a new apartment. she's got a little dog and a daughter, she's very scared and I've been in her shoes so I know what it takes to get out of these situations... send her your prayers, love and if you have the resources to send money I know shed be grateful and pay it forward. I'm certain I can't post her name or photo but she's a beautiful young lady who just needs a fresh start, Lord willing. Thx in advance for the help and support