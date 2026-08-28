Help Abdullah Graduate - Chemical Engineering

Note: The target goal is set in Turkish Lira (approx. 50,000 TRY), which equals $1,000 USD





Hi everyone,





My name is Abdullah, and I am a final-year Chemical Engineering student studying in Turkey.





I am so close to the finish line, but due to unexpected financial challenges my family and I have recently faced, covering my final university tuition of $1,000 has become a critical obstacle.





This $1,000 will go 100% directly toward paying my remaining tuition fees so I can take my final exams and graduate. Asking for help was not easy, but it is my only option to ensure my years of hard work do not go to waste.





If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this link or upvoting my story means the world to me. I am fully prepared to share proof of my university enrollment with anyone who asks.





Thank you so much for supporting my dream!





Abdullah