Help Abbi and Hannah go on Mission Trip to Brazil

This summer we are going on a mission trip to Brazil. We will be sharing the gospel with children while doing vacation bible school and kids camp. We will also be providing supplies for those in need, as well as visiting people in their homes and doing bible studies.





We're excited for this opportunity as we desire to minister and share the gospel with new people. We appreciate your prayers and support.





Mark 16:15 And he said to them, “Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to the whole creation."





Matthew 28:19 Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.





God Bless,

Abbi and Hannah (Ryan and Brie - Father and Mother of Abbi and Hannah)