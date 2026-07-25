Let’s be a HERO to OUR Superman!

update!

Aaron is home now, and on the road to recovery. However, this road is not going to be an easy one. It will come with hills to climb, but we know that with the Lord and Emily by his side, Aaron’s got this!!!





I know they appreciate all the help that has been given so far! Keep praying for Aaron!





Hello, everyone!

my cousin, Aaron Tuggle, was in a horrible car accident while working on Friday, July 3rd. This accident has left his in serious condition at UT Medical Center. He is doing better, but still has a very long road ahead.





Here is where we all come in…





Aaron and Emily will both be under financial stress during this time. They have always been the first to jump in and help when someone needed it. So let’s come together and help them!





if you have any questions at all, please don’t hesitate to text me at (865) 337-0441





have a blessed day!