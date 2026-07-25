Help A Young Christian Woman Survive

Hello, my name is Vanessa, I recently turned 21, and my life just turned upside down. In my third year at Oklahoma University, I was expelled and am now being sued for expressing my religious beliefs. I believe that man should not lay with man, because of it, I am now being sued for "discrimination". And now because I am no longer in school, my religious beliefs, and my political beliefs, my liberal parents told me they're kicking me out and I need to find somewhere else to live within the next 30 days. My dream is to move out of Massachusetts and to somewhere where my beliefs don't ostracize me. Unfortunately I don't have enough money to pay any legal fees and get a new home. I'm grateful for any contribution I get, thank you and God bless you.