Help a young woman rebuild her life

I am creating this fundraiser on behalf of a friend in Saint Lucia who is currently going through a very difficult situation and is in urgent need of stable housing. For safety and privacy reasons, she is unable to show her face or share too many personal details publicly.





She recently left an unhealthy living environment and has been struggling financially due to limited job opportunities. At the moment, she is staying in a motel with the little support I was able to send, but unfortunately it is not enough to sustain her for long. She recently attended a job interview, and we are hopeful this can be the beginning of a more stable chapter in her life.





Right now, the goal is simply to help her secure a safe place to stay, cover basic necessities, and help her regain some stability and independence. She is also in need of a reliable phone after hers was damaged, leaving her with very limited communication.





Any donation, no matter how small, would truly help her get back on her feet and move toward a safer and more secure environment. Thank you for taking the time to read and support.