Help a Young Refugee Build a Future for His Family

Hello,

My name is Mugisha Joshua, and I am 17 years old. I live in Gorom Refugee Settlement, South Sudan, with my mother and my younger sister.

Our family is facing many challenges, including difficulties getting enough food, accessing medical care when we are sick, and finding a stable way to support ourselves. Even during these difficult circumstances, we continue to hope and work toward a better future.

I am creating this fundraiser to ask for support with three important needs:

Food and basic needs:

Your support will help my family get essential food and daily necessities.

Medical care:

The funds will help us access medical care and medicine when needed.

Starting a small grocery and vegetable shop:

I want to start a small business selling vegetables and basic groceries. This will give my family a way to earn income and become more independent.

My goal is to raise $500:

About $150–$200 will help start the small grocery/vegetable shop.

The remaining support will help with food, healthcare, and urgent family needs.

Any amount you can give will make a meaningful difference in our lives. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would also help us greatly.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for giving my family hope for a better future.

With gratitude,

Mugisha Joshua