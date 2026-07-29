Help Sydney start his own Business

Hello. What do I want to say that hasn't been said before? To be perfectly honest, my case isn't unique or special in any way. I'm a young man, 27 years old, and I find myself in that age old situation, where you have a talent, develop it into a skill, and you are finally ready to go out and make yourself useful to God and mankind. And then you find out the financial requirements for beginning a business, and you are incapable of getting anything started.

In my case, I'm quite skilled in electronics and electrical systems. I can repair almost any electrical or electronic device, TVs, Sound Systems, Fridges, Microwaves, etc, and have also learned, with practical experience, Solar and Inverter system Installation. A very marketable skill, I hear, but I find it difficult to provide for my basis needs. This is because I don't have a place where I can be located, i.e, a shop or office, and I lack most basic tools and equipment needed for effective service delivery, like a Clamp meter, a complete toolbox (spanners, screwdrivers, drill set, etc ), an Oscilloscope and other things. I do some petty repair jobs every now and then, but mostly I rely on charity from people around me to survive, as I currently work from home.





To get a shop at a good location will cost about 300 to 400 thousand naira, and to acquire the equipment I need will require between 550 and 700 thousand naira.

For the past 10 years, since I started marketing my skills, I've been unable to raise anything close to the amount I need, and the frustration is piling up, due to the extra responsibilities I find myself faced with, so I decided to ask for assistance.

I can be contacted on Whatsapp at +234 907 504 2637.





I just want to be able to catch my own fish, so to speak, so any and all assistance will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you and God bless.