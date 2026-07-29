Help a Young Hero Recover From Severe Burns

My 17 year old suffered second- and third-degree burns while attempting to extinguish a grease fire in our home. His quick actions helped prevent further harm to our family and home, but he was seriously injured in the process.

He was transported to the UF Health Shands Burn Center, where he remains under medical care and has undergone skin graft surgery. His recovery will require ongoing treatment, wound care, follow-up appointments, and support as he heals.

As a family, we are facing travel expenses, time away from work, and the many unexpected costs that come with a serious injury. Any support, prayers, or shares are greatly appreciated as we focus on helping RJ recover.