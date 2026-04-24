Help a Young Couple Avoid Eviction

Hey, friends. My name is Alex, I'm 26 years old living in Toledo, Ohio. I am married and work full time in the food industry.





A few months ago, I got sick and subsequently lost my previous job because of it. Needless to say, money has been tight due to the time that I missed, and now it's more down to the wire than ever to meet the deadlines.





My landlord is demanding $1500 by September 1st, and September's rent by the 10th. I have been working at my regular job every single day, as much overtime as they allow, as well as delivery driving on the side. Even so, I fear that this deadline may be missed.





I am asking your help in getting back on my feet and preventing myself and my spouse from becoming homeless. This year has been incredibly difficult to begin with, and we moved to Toledo to have a fresh start. With everything we have done to get here, we cannot risk losing everything, and our means are beginning to come to an end that we cannot fulfill.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read this. I sincerely appreciate your time and attention.