Help a woman who has worked hard fix this

After more than 30 years in a relationship and 20 years of marriage, I am facing one of the hardest seasons of my life. Due to circumstances surrounding a recent divorce, I have been ordered to leave the home I shared with my family. Because my career required extensive travel and I was the primary provider throughout the marriage, the court awarded the home to my former spouse.





I now have less than two weeks to secure a new place to live and start over from scratch.





Due to legal restrictions and privacy concerns, I am unable to publicly discuss the details surrounding the divorce or settlement. I am also a very private person, so asking for help like this is incredibly difficult for me.





At this time, I am simply asking for support to help with moving expenses, housing, and basic necessities as I transition into this unexpected chapter of life. No amount is too small — even $1 helps more than you know.





If you are unable to give, prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and understanding during such a painful and uncertain time.