Help a Widowed Mother and Her Daughters in Afghani

My family in Afghanistan has experienced two devastating losses in less than a year.





First, a loving father passed away, leaving behind his wife and daughters. Before the family had time to recover from this tragedy, they suffered another heartbreaking loss when his 19-year-old daughter also passed away.





Today, a mother and her daughters, ages 21, 17, 15, and 12, are trying to move forward while carrying immense grief and facing serious financial hardship. With no one able to provide support for the family, they are struggling to meet their daily needs.





We are raising funds to help cover essential expenses such as food, clothing, housing, and other necessities. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide stability and relief during this incredibly difficult time.





Please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser with others. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express.



