Help a Videographer Life After Boko Haram Attack

The Story of my life experience .

My name is Jeremiah malgwi Musa, and I am a professional videographer and video editor from Borno State Northeast Hawul LGA, Nigeria]. My camera wasn’t just a gadget; it was my voice, my livelihood, and the tool I used to support my family.

My life was violently disrupted. During a Boko Haram attack on our community, I lost everything. I flee with nothing but the clothes on my back. In the chaos, I lost my entire toolkit:

· My Laptop Brand Allianwire used for heavy editing.

· My main Camera Brand Cannon Mark 5D camera and lenses.

· My External Hard Drive 1TB LG. containing all my ongoing client projects and archived work.

These were not just material losses; losing my hard drive means losing years of intellectual property and current client deliverables. It feels like losing a part of my identity.

I am launching this fundraiser to raise ₦4.3 million to purchase a new laptop, drone camera, camera, and replacement hard drives so I can get back on my feet. The funds will be used for:

1. A high-performance editing laptop.

2. A professional camera body and lens.

3. External storage drives.

4. Basic accessories for starting over.

Every contribution, no matter how small, is a building block for my new beginning. If you cannot donate, please share this link. Thank you for standing with me against the odds.