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Help a Veteran Mom Keep Her Family Safe

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMicaela Fernandez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Micaela Fernandez

Help a Veteran Mom Keep Her Family Safe

Help the Hawks Nest Find Peace

I never imagined I’d find myself here.

Not because I thought life would always be easy, but because I’ve always believed that if I worked hard enough, sacrificed enough, and loved fiercely enough, I could shield the people I love from the worst of this world.

I’m an Army veteran living with the lasting effects of a traumatic brain injury. I’m a mother to two incredible boys, and I’m blessed to share this journey with my fiancé, Bryan. Together, we’ve spent every day trying to build a life rooted in love, loyalty, and hope.

But lately, it has felt like the ground beneath our feet keeps giving way.

Instead of simply living our lives, we’ve found ourselves carrying fear into places that should feel ordinary. Our family has experienced encounters that left us feeling targeted and shaken. Our boys have carried worries that children should never have to carry. We made the difficult decision to pull them from school because their sense of safety came before everything else.

At the same time, we’ve been navigating unsafe housing, mounting legal and financial pressures, and the constant emotional strain of trying to protect our family while planning for a new beginning.

Living with a brain injury means that stress doesn’t just stay in my mind—it affects every part of my life. Some days, I struggle just to keep myself steady. Yet every morning, I still get up because my boys need their mom, and Bryan needs his partner. We continue to choose each other, even when the road ahead feels impossibly steep.

We’re not asking for a handout.

We’re asking for a hand to hold while we rebuild.

Our dream is simple: a safe place to call home, peace for our children, and the opportunity to start over where our family can heal instead of merely survive.

The funds from this campaign will help cover the costs of relocating, transportation, temporary lodging if needed, housing expenses, food, and the many necessities that come with rebuilding a family’s life.

If you’ve read this far, thank you.

We know life is expensive. We know everyone is carrying something. We would never ask anyone to give beyond what they can.

If all you can give is $5, you’ve helped put gas in our tank to keep moving forward.

If you can spare $10, you’ve helped put food on the table for one of our boys.

If you’re able to give $15, you’ve helped lift one more burden from a family determined to keep going.

A few dollars may not feel like much on its own, but when compassionate people come together, small acts become life-changing blessings.

And if you can’t donate today, please consider sharing our story. Sometimes the greatest gift isn’t money—it’s helping our story reach someone who can help.

We believe this chapter won’t be the one that defines us.

One day, when our boys look back on this season, we hope they won’t remember only the fear or the uncertainty. We hope they’ll remember that when our family needed help, people they had never even met chose kindness.

From the depths of our hearts, thank you for believing in us, praying for us, sharing our story, or giving whatever you’re able.

Every act of compassion helps us build The Hawks Nest again.

With love and gratitude,

Micaela, Bryan, Tegan & Tobias

The Hawks Nest


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