Help a Veteran Keep His Home Insured

I'm a 68-year-old honorably discharged veteran living on a fixed Social Security income. For the past 14 years, I've maintained homeowners and auto insurance with Allstate, current on both policies with zero claims on my house.





This year, Allstate informed me they were sending an inspector to my property. I asked that the inspection be done outside my property line or via Google Earth, as I live alone and value my privacy. Their response was a threat: if I didn't allow access to my property, they would not renew my homeowners insurance when it comes up in October 2026.





After 14 years of being a good customer with no claims, that's how they treated me.





The inspector's report says I need to make cosmetic siding repairs and provide proof, or my policy won't be renewed. I barely make it by each month on my fixed income. I'm humbling asking for help with these repairs so I can keep my home insured and stay housed.





Your support would mean so much to me.