Help a Veteran get a tractor for a hobby farm

My name is David and I and attempting to decouple my family from grocery stores, and attend a local farmers market, when we started this journey 2 1/2 years ago we lived in a neighborhood my boys and I were drowning in the monotony of suburbia, one morning my wife and I looked at each other and said “let’s do it” and now we live on 9 acres we have 6 goats, 3 sheep, 2 donkeys, and 40 chickens, we’ve had some successes and failures, and at this point the only way for us to grow and meet our goals is a tractor.