Help a veteran family get back up on there feet

I got out of the army on may 7th 2026 I had a job lined up and I started working bills were going to be paid and everything was going smooth until somebody hit my car while I was backing into the driveway and my car was in the shop for 20 days and I didn’t have a car because I couldn’t rent so I lost my job then I got behind on bills and USAA took what I had left saved I am starting a new job Monday and go into training but I won’t get paid until the 5th of June and I will lose everything I don’t even have enough money to go to work until then I’ve prayed and then this popped up please help me pay my bills and have money for gas until the 5th please help us not lose everything and be another Vet on the street god bless everyone who donates and when I am able I will donate every penny back to people in need god bless