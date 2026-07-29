Help a Veteran Avoid Homelessness After PTSD

HE ASKED FOR ONE MORE BIRTHDAY.





That was the deal he made with his wife. After more than twenty years serving as a private contractor supporting U.S. military operations across the Middle East — after two traumatic brain injuries, a gunshot wound, multiple concussions, PTSD, and what doctors believe is CTE — my friend Burton (the only name we are using, for his safety) had quietly decided he was ready to stop. He was suffering between seven and sixteen violent seizures every week. He was on a wall of medications that didn't work. He was consumed by a rage he could not feel his way out of. He sat his wife down and told her her life would be better without him. All he asked was one more birthday.





THE TREATMENT THAT SAVED HIM





As a last resort, his wife drove him out of state — because what would save him was not yet legal where they lived — to a clinic specializing in psilocybin-assisted therapy for veterans the conventional system had given up on.





Nine months later: Burton has not had a single seizure. Not one. He no longer takes a single medication. The headaches are gone. The rage is gone. The empathy he had lost has come back to him in full. His own psychologist, who had said clinical recovery was impossible at his stage, has no medical explanation. Burton calls it freedom.





THIS IS NO LONGER FRINGE





On April 18, 2026, President Trump signed a landmark executive order accelerating FDA review and federal access to these exact therapies for veterans, with $50 million in federal funding. In June 2025, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the Texas Ibogaine Initiative — $50 million in state funding plus a private match — the largest publicly funded psychedelic research investment in U.S. history, focused on veterans with PTSD and TBI. A 2024 Stanford study published in Nature Medicine showed roughly a 90% reduction in PTSD, depression, and anxiety symptoms in veterans treated with these therapies.





Burton is one of the men these laws are being written for. He found his way home before the door was officially open. The least we can do is make sure this veteran has a roof while the country builds the door for the next one.





AND NOW, THE CRUEL TURN





In one of the cruelest twists this story has, the man who came back from the brink is now watching his life collapse around him. His marriage — the one he stayed alive for — is ending. His family has stepped away. He cannot work — his combat injuries left him fully and permanently disabled, and his only income is a monthly government disability check that doesn't come close to covering the cost of survival in this country. Because he served as a private contractor and not active-duty military, the standard veteran safety net (VA benefits, Wounded Warrior Project, Semper Fi) does not catch him. He fought beside our troops. He cannot be helped by the systems built for them.





He is healthy, finally. He is present, finally. And he is about to be homeless, with almost nothing.





WHAT YOUR HELP PAYS FOR





Every dollar is accounted for, in four phases:





PHASE 1 — GET HIM INTO A HOME ($4,500)

Security deposit, first month's rent, application fees, utility deposits, moving truck. The cost of a key in his hand.





PHASE 2 — FURNISH IT FROM EMPTY ($5,500)

Bed, mattress, linens, couch, kitchen table and chairs, cookware, dishes, towels, basic appliances. Starting over from nothing.





PHASE 3 — SIX-MONTH STABILITY BRIDGE ($30,000)

Rent (months 2–7) in a place that fits his needs, plus utilities, internet, groceries, transportation, fuel, vehicle maintenance, and ongoing mental-health follow-up — six months of breathing room while disability income alone is not enough.





PHASE 4 — MEDICAL CARE & EMERGENCY RESERVE ($10,000)

Adaptive equipment, medical co-pays and supplies disability does not cover, and a reserve for the unexpected — the car repair, the medical bill, the emergency that ends most fragile recoveries before they take hold.





TOTAL GOAL: $50,000





Burton is fully and permanently disabled. He cannot work. Every dollar buys him time and dignity. Anything raised above the goal extends his runway. Funds are disbursed directly to his landlord, utilities, furniture vendors, and approved providers — never as cash. Receipts are available to any donor on request.





WHY YOU CAN TRUST THIS





This campaign is organized by Riley Benedetti, a personal friend of Burton for over six years. Burton is using a pseudonym for operational-security reasons related to his prior contract work. I am not. I am happy to verify this story personally for any donor who wants to speak before giving — my contact information is below. Burton's full written testimony of his recovery is published on the public testimonials page of the clinic that treated him (Vital Reset).





Read his full story, the policy backing, and the verification details at: standwithburton.com





He stood for us, in places we will never see. He cannot work. He doesn't need our pity. He needs a roof, a kitchen table, and a fighting chance.





Stand with him.





— Riley Benedetti

Contact: rileybenedetti1@gmail.com · 509-594-5793