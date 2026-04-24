Help a US Veteran Bridge the Gap and Keep Our Home

Hello everyone,It is with a very heavy and humble heart that I am reaching out for help today. This is incredibly difficult for me to admit, but I am currently struggling more than I can manage on my own.As a proud US Military Veteran, I have always worked hard and done my best to live an honest life. However, I recently faced a difficult period of unemployment. While I have thankfully found work again and am back on the job, the time I spent without an income has left me severely behind on my mortgage and other bills.

Recently, I received registered mail on this past Father's Day, regarding my home. Seeing that notice was a devastating blow, bringing on feelings of stress and depression that are hard to put into words. I am working as hard as I can to catch up, but the late fees and bills have piled up faster than my paychecks can cover.I am asking for your help to raise funds to catch up on my mortgage and cover these immediate expenses so I do not lose my home. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a massive difference and allow me to breathe a little easier as I get back on my feet.If you cannot donate, I completely understand—sharing my story with your friends, family, and social networks is another wonderful way to help.Thank you so much for your time, your generosity, and your support.





With deepest gratitude,

Jose