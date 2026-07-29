Help a US Army Veteran before he loses everything

I was in the US Army from 2008-2015, 3 deployments and now I am just a veteran who lost his car and is in a bit of a bind. I don't like asking for help (pride won't allow it), but I don't know what else to do. I'm not asking for the world, just a little help. Show me that people care about Veterans. Show me that we still care for one another and aren't just cogs in the machine.