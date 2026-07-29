Help a Ukrainian Refugee Survive

My name is Bohdan. I am a 27-year-old Ukrainian currently living in Kenya.





I have a qualification as an Electrical Engineer. I worked hard to obtain my education because I believed it would help me build a stable future and support myself through honest work.





A few years ago, I lost my mother. She was the closest person in my life. After her death, I was left without the support and security that most people can rely on during difficult times. I have no close family members who can help me.

Then the war changed everything.





The life I knew disappeared. I lost my home, my stability, and the future I had hoped to build. Like millions of Ukrainians, I found myself forced into uncertainty, trying to survive far away from everything familiar.





Today I am an asylum seeker in Kenya, still waiting for a decision on my case. I have been waiting for more than two years. During this time, I have done everything I could to stay independent. I search for work every day. I apply for remote jobs, and try to find any opportunity to support myself.





Unfortunately, despite years of searching, I have been unable to secure stable employment. For more than five years, I have struggled to find an opportunity that would allow me to use my skills, gain experience, and become financially independent. The lack of employment has left me in an increasingly difficult situation and made it harder to move forward with my life.





Despite my efforts, I am struggling to survive. My housing situation is unstable, and I am at risk of losing the place where I live. I often worry about how I will pay rent, buy food, or stay connected to the internet so I can continue searching for work.





I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am asking for a chance to get through this difficult period without becoming homeless.

The funds raised will help me survive, remain housed, and build a path toward a stable future.





I am not only looking for financial assistance. I am actively searching for work and for an opportunity to learn new skills that can help me become independent. My dream is to study architecture and design, gain professional knowledge, and earn a recognized certificate that will improve my chances of finding employment.





The requested funds will be used for:





• Rent and housing for 12 months – 120,000 KES

• Internet access for 12 months – 50,000 KES

• Food and basic necessities for 12 months – 130,000 KES

• Education, architecture and design training, and certification – 200,000 KES





These resources would allow me to focus on rebuilding my life, developing valuable skills, and finding sustainable employment rather than constantly worrying about basic survival.





My goal is simple: to work, support myself, and live with dignity. I do not want to depend on charity forever. I want the opportunity to learn, grow, and create a better future through my own efforts.





Any support, no matter how small, would mean more to me than I can express.





Thank you for reading my story and for giving me hope during one of the most difficult chapters of my life.





Bohdan