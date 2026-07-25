Help a Ukrainian Mother Rebuild Her Family’s Life





Three children. One mother. One wish — to give them a safe and stable future despite everything we have been through.

My name is Anastasiia, and I am a Ukrainian mother raising three children. Because of the war, displacement, and difficult circumstances, our family’s life has changed completely. We have had to rebuild from the beginning while carrying financial and emotional challenges that are difficult to overcome alone.

I am asking for help to raise $10,000 to pay off urgent debts and support my children’s education. This support would give our family the chance to move forward, reduce the heavy financial pressure, and focus on creating a more secure future.

I work hard and do everything I can as a mother to provide for my children. I have never stopped fighting for them, but the challenges we have faced have become more than I can manage by myself.

The funds raised will help with:

paying off accumulated debts caused by difficult life circumstances; school and education-related expenses for my children; essential needs while our family continues rebuilding our life.

My children deserve the opportunity to learn, dream, and grow without carrying the weight of the hardships we have faced. I am not asking for an easy life — I am asking for a chance to give my children stability and hope.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to a new beginning. If you cannot donate, sharing our story can also make a huge difference.

Thank you for reading our story and for showing kindness to a Ukrainian family trying to rebuild and move forward.