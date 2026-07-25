Help a Ukrainian Mother and Daughter Get Home

Hello,

My name is Liudmyla, and I am from Kyiv, Ukraine. My daughter and I live in a city that continues to experience regular missile and drone attacks. We saved money for a long time so we could spend a few peaceful days together away from the stress of war.

Unfortunately, our vacation ended in a way we never expected.

We booked an apartment through Booking.com in Portugal. After checking in and returning from the store, a large insect fell next to my daughter while we were unpacking. After identifying it, we realized it was an American cockroach. We found another one shortly afterward.

My daughter was terrified and refused to stay in the apartment. We contacted the host immediately. She told us that because we had not spent even one night there, she would refund the full amount of our booking. Trusting her promise, we left the apartment and returned the keys.

Sadly, the refund has still not been made, and we are now trying to resolve the issue through Booking.com.

With nowhere else to stay, we spent the night at the airport before changing our plans and flying to Paris. We lost money on accommodation, transportation, and airline tickets. The vacation we had looked forward to for months came to an end overnight.

We are currently asking for help to cover these unexpected travel expenses while we wait for the booking dispute to be resolved.

Every donation, no matter how small, will help us recover from this difficult situation and continue our journey home.

If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would also mean a great deal to us.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.

With gratitude,

Liudmyla & My Daughter