Help a trying Mommy to rebuild 🙏

👋 Hello everyone I'm Leanna. I'm a humble, free spirited individual. I'm also a Mom of two beautiful babies. I'm currently going through a difficult period after losing my job in April due to the company shutting down. Since then I've been unemployed and actively searching for work, but I haven't been successful yet. On each interview the interviewer says he/ she will reach out but never does.

Right now I'm trying to cover the basic essentials such as Food,rent and school related expenses. I'm currently staying with a friend because of my financial situation I have to give up my Apt so funds will go towards getting a place for me and my kids.

I'm also preparing to start a small business so I can generate some income and avoid failing into a deeper financial struggle.

I understand and respect that no one is obligated to donate that's why I'm extremely appreciative for anything provided small are big.

While not everyone will be able to donate that's totally understandable as well if you can please share on your platform I'm thankful.

Thank you for taking the time to read and engaging have a blessed day ❤️