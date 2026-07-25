Help a trans person not lose their housing

Hi my name is seven and i recently got let go from a job after being sexually harassed by a patient. for the past few weeks i’ve been relentlessly job hunting and have been unsuccessful. because i was suddenly without a job i have not been able to pay my rent and now i’m being threatened with an eviction. i have been homeless many times before and i can not do that again. i have 1600$ in rent due by the end of this month as well as other things such as my phone bill and having money for food. I hate doing this but i have no other choice as the job market isn’t working in my favor right now. Anything helps, thank you!