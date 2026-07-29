Help a Texas Clarinetists Band Journey

Hello family, friends, and community,

​I am raising funds to support my son’s high school marching band journey for the upcoming season. As a top-ranked clarinet player, he pours his heart, soul, and countless hours of hard work into his music and his band program. Marching band is an incredible foundation that teaches dedication, teamwork, and leadership, and I want to ensure he can focus entirely on hitting his notes on the field without financial barriers standing in the way.

​Where the Funds Will Go:

High school marching band comes with significant individual expenses. Your generous support will go directly toward:

​Official band registration and program fees

​Instrument maintenance and specialized equipment

​Travel and meal costs for regional competitions and games

​Required performance gear and uniform accessories

​It takes a village to support these young musicians, and we are incredibly grateful for any support you can provide. Whether you are able to give a financial donation or simply share this campaign page with your own network to help us spread the word, you are making a direct impact on his musical education and high school journey.

​Thank you so much for your kindness, your generosity, and for keeping the music playing!