Help a teen survive on their own.

my family has been good-ish to me as of recently but it doesn’t make up for years of abuse, and even though I’m not in immediate danger, I don’t know how long I can survive in this environment. I work 40 hour weeks and I do my best to save as much as I can, but I only make so much. And even though I live at home I still have to pay rent and I financially support myself. I’d like some help pulling together enough money to get a fresh start somewhere no one can follow me or at least buy me some time. I plan to leave in October whether or not I have a million or zero dollars saved, but your donations would just provide a financial safety net and help keep me off the streets.