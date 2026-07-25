Help a teen Survive Abuse pls

Im so sorry I dont wish to waste anyone's time i feel horrible having to come on here like this but under my circumstances I have no one to turn to im a 17yr old F with no other family who's Lived with a narcissistic parent since i was 7 due to custody issues having had been abused and neglected as a child beat and manipulated then and now as a soon to be adult soly because my only purpose was to be brought to this world as a savior baby

(A child born for its Parts) something my mom constantly rubbed in my face to make me feel horrible for many years i tried so desperately to win her heart over but always ended up hurting myself for something that should have been presented by a mother to her child having to go through cps, Police, arrests, mental and physical abuse neglect & manipulation throught my life, atm I am in a program to try and graduate sooner than my 18th birthday my mom has threatened to kick me out with nothing & actually tried to recently till cops got involved because I am still a minor on june 29th/26 i have been ill since Dec 6th of last year because of trying to rescue a sick Stray cat i felt horrible for that potentially gave me something that has caused me horrible pains and Complications with her also threstening to not let me go to doctor appointments to get treated when Angered with me. trying to balance looking for nearby neibourly work to not stress or have to walk or work long hours in my condition my education and my declining health on a deadline to make some money before my Birthday Dec 5th I ask of you all to please see favor in my Story and Necessity & please spare anything you can even if small id appreciate it so much i just want to Get out of this household & be at peace not having to worry about ending up stranded on the streets God bless you all so much and thsnk you for