Help a teen couple support there struggling cat

Me and my girlfriend have been living in my truck for about a week now, our 1 year old kitten has recently gotten sick and the vet says he has stage 1 cancer in his small intestine and the vet wants to charge a $2000 bill to have the cancer removed and treated. My girlfriend and i are currently struggling to find work and we dont want our cat to get worse. Please help any small amount helps, i have already saved up around $500 over the last 3 weeks, im looking for around $1000 total so i can manage to save up the rest to save my cat.