Help a Teacher assistant keep her car to work

My name is Porsha Whittenburg, and I work as a teacher assistant. While I take great pride in helping others, I have recently found myself facing a financial hardship that I cannot overcome on my own. My mother suffered a stroke and requires ongoing rehabilitation care. As I have worked to ensure she receives the treatment and support she needs, I have had to make difficult financial decisions that have placed a significant strain on my finances.

Over the past several months, much of my income has gone toward supporting my mother’s rehabilitation and care. As a result, I have fallen behind on my vehicle payments and am currently seeking assistance in the amount of $2,100 to bring my car loan current and avoid further financial consequences.

There were times when I had to choose between making my car payment and helping keep my mother in rehabilitation, and I chose to prioritize her care and recovery. While I do not regret supporting my mother, I am now struggling to catch up financially.

Any assistance, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated and would help me maintain reliable transportation so I can continue working and caring for my family. If you are unable to contribute, I would be grateful if you would keep my family in your thoughts or share my request with others who may be willing to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my message and for any consideration you may give to my situation.







