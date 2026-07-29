Help a Survivor Seeking Asylum

I am a whistleblower who is seeking political asylum and protection from another foreign government. My reason for seeking asylum is due to the heavy targeting that I have experienced after exposing crimes within the FBI, CIA, music industry, and Hollywood. I have been targeted, harassed, robbed, poisoned, and stalked for the past 10 years by a music industry handler that has FBI and DHS protection. The authorities refuse to investigate my abuser and I have exhausted all options here in the United States. I am in the process of gathering evidence to present to a foreign government to petition for political asylum and protection due to negligence and cover-ups from the FBI and DHS.