Help a student keep his room

I'm a student in China. I needed $350 for my dorm. Then I got scammed online and lost part of the money I had saved. Stupid, I know. But now I'm out of options.





My family can't help. Friends can't help. If I don't pay in days — I sleep on the street.





Here's the only hope left: 400 strangers send $1 each. Just one dollar. That's $400. That covers what the scammers took and what I still owe.





$1 from one person changes nothing. $1 from 400 people changes everything. That's a miracle made of tiny pieces.





I learned my lesson the hard way. I'm not asking for much. Just one dollar. And 399 other people like you. Please help me stay inside.