Help a Student Continue University

We are raising funds to help a university student who is facing severe financial hardship. The student needs 25,000 ILS to cover tuition fees and essential educational expenses.

Despite working hard and doing everything possible to continue studying, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Without support, the student may be forced to suspend their education and put their future on hold.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will directly help this student continue their education and move closer to achieving their goals.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends. Your support, whether through a donation or by sharing, can make a meaningful difference.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.