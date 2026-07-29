Help A Struggling Family Keep Their Home

With nearly $200,000 In debt, between the mortgage, car loans, personal loans, micro loans.... It's becoming increasingly hard to try and keep up with the bills. Loans are behind, credit cards are maxed out, and they can no longer keep up. They try their best to give their three children a life, but even affording groceries is becoming impossible. Please help them become debt free and give their children the life they deserve. Then allowing them to be able to afford to pay it forward. God has blessed them this far, but is has become unbearable. As husband and wife they both work full time, and the husband works multiple jobs to do his best to make ends meet.

Unfortunately due to harassment... they must remain anonymous. Please help. Anything helps. Thank you, and God bless.