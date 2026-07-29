Help a struggling family get into a house.

My name is Allen and 4 years ago my wife passed away leaving me in charge of all 5 of our kids alone. I was also at rock bottom with a 15 year opiate addiction that was taking everything from me. By the grace of god I was able to kick the addiction(3 years and 6 months clean with no relapse) and find a decent paying job local to me but after she died we lost everything including the house and the only thing I could do was keep us all together at whatever cost. I am paying for and correcting the mistakes I made but it kills me everyday that my children have to experience the downfalls as well. I am doing this in hopes I can give them a house to call their own and give them as much stability as I can possibly find. Anything and everything helps us, thank you for your time and god bless.