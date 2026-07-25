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Help a struggling family

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJanae McMurtrey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Janae McMurtrey

Help a struggling family

Hello my name is Janae and my husband is Jeremiah. We have two children Andreas and Torvi. The past 3 years have been extremely difficult on my family. It all started when I was pregnant with our second child. We had a miscarriage at 18 weeks. We were absolutely devastated. I had to take time off of work and this caused us to fall behind on bills. After that we were never able to get back to comfortable. Bad decisions lead to more debt. Then in 2025 my husbands health took a decline and I had to leave my full time job to care for him and our two young children. We have been struggling to stay afloat we are currently on welfare just to survive as I am not able to work. My husband found out he has a rare genetic disorder, KAND, and there is no cure for it. This affects his ability to walk, he has developed spastic paraplegia and uses a wheel chair on days that his body is too weak. His hands constantly drop things, he has chronic pain, bathroom troubles, and has cognitive function issues. He has to make regular doctor appointments with his neurologist who is located in San Francisco so that is also a struggle financially. On top of all this my side of the family was not very supportive and thinks my husbands health issues are not that big of a deal and think he’s exaggerating. We have consistently lived with my mom as it was a struggle to find our own place. She had a small travel trailer in her backyard that we were using as shelter and would use the main house for the bathroom and kitchen. It was fine for us when it was just us two, but once we had our children, it started to become cramped, and there were issues arising in the household with my family and thinking that my husband was exaggerating his health issues it caused problems between him and my stepdad there had been fighting arguing and basically we were just keeping our heads down so that we had a place for our children. That all changed when my son came to me and said that certain things had happened to him with a family member that we were staying with, and when that happened me and my husband made the decision that we had to leave and we could no longer stay under that roof. Thankfully, we had an aunt who is letting us stay in her living room and now we are currently in the process of trying to find a safe permanent home for our children. It has been a real struggle being that we have no extra money. I’m not able to go to work, my husband is in the process of applying for disability. We are also in the process applying for in-home support services so that I can get paid as his caregiver. We are just asking if there’s anybody out there who could help us any little bit helps and we hate that we have to ask for help but everything is starting to feel hopeless. And all we want is to keep our kids safe and give them the security to have their own home for once in their life if anybody is out there and does help, we greatly appreciate it and you have no idea how much it means to us that a simple thank you would never be enough.

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