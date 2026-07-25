Help a struggling family

I’m a husband and father of two, and I’ve been working hard to provide for my family while trying to pay down this credit card debt that is preventing us from moving forward. Even though I pay my debts on time and faithfully, the monthly payment has made it difficult to keep up with groceries, rent increases, and everyday family needs. I’m hoping to raise support to help reduce this balance and give my family some desperately needed breathing room. I know many have it far worse then we do, I'm really just trying to get back to square one and work with my own money and feel like I can say yes to things for my family instead of no.