Help a struggling college student

Hi my name is Amelia and I am reaching out for help during a really difficult time in my life. I am 21 years old and my early adult years have already brought more challenges than I expected. I am currently dealing with medical debt that I am struggling to manage on my own, and it has made it hard for me to feel stable or move forward.





I am doing my best to get back on my feet and rebuild, but the weight of these expenses has become overwhelming. Any support would go directly toward paying down my medical bills and helping me regain stability so I can focus on working, healing, and creating a better future for myself.





I am truly grateful for any kindness, donations, or even just sharing my story. Every bit of support means more than I can express and brings me one step closer to getting through this difficult chapter.



