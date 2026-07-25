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Help A Struggling 300L Student Progress Azunda

Goal₦200,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byProgress Azunda

Fundraiser funds will be received by Progress Azunda

Help A Struggling 300L Student Progress Azunda

My name is Progress Azunda, an 18-year-old 300-level student at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education. I am writing this with tears in my eyes because I have reached a point where I can no longer hide my struggles.

I come from a very difficult background where there is simply no one to support me. No family member is in a position to help with my education, and I have been carrying this burden alone as a young boy trying to survive. Every day is a battle just to remain in school. I am currently behind on fees, accommodation, feeding, and basic study materials. Some days I attend lectures on an empty stomach. Some nights I stay awake worrying about being sent away from campus because I cannot meet my financial obligations.

I am still very young — just 18 — and in 300 level. I am so close to completing my degree, yet so close to dropping out completely. All I want is a chance to finish what I started and build a better future for myself. I am not asking for luxury or big things. I am only begging for help to survive this stage of my life so I can focus on my studies instead of daily survival.

Every single contribution matters — whether ₦500, ₦1,000, ₦5,000 or more. It will go directly towards school fees, books, food, and transport so I can continue learning. Your support will mean the world to a small boy who is determined to succeed despite all the odds stacked against him.

I believe in the power of kindness, and I am holding on to the hope that good people out there will see my story and extend a helping hand. One day, by God’s grace, I want to be in a position to help others going through the same thing.

Please, if you can give anything at all, or even just share this fundraiser, it will bring me one step closer to my dreams. Your generosity is not just money to me — it is hope, it is opportunity, and it is proof that I am not alone in this fight.

Thank you deeply from the bottom of my heart.

Progress Azunda

300 Level, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education

Any amount truly helps. God bless you.

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