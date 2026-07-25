Help a Step Father

For most of my life, I worked hard to provide for my family. Then everything changed when I became disabled and could no longer work. Shortly after, my wife left, and because every bill was in my name, the responsibility for everything fell on my shoulders.





Today, I live on SSI, but it simply isn't enough to cover the rent, utilities, food, medications, and all of the other monthly expenses. Every month has become a struggle, and the stress of wondering how I'm going to pay the next bill has been overwhelming.





I'm not only trying to take care of myself—I also want to be there for my stepson. He has stood by me through these difficult times, and I know he worries when he sees me carrying so much weight on my shoulders.





Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but right now I truly need it. If you are able to help in any way, whether it's a donation, sharing my story, or simply keeping us in your thoughts and prayers, it would mean more than words can express.





Every act of kindness, no matter how small, brings hope during a time when hope is desperately needed. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.





Your compassion can make a real difference in our lives.





With sincere gratitude,





Victor Martinez