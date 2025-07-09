I dont have family to share with so please help

Hello, my name is Jessica. My main reason for this is so that I can get a car that runs i have one child that has asperger's amd another who hads multiple Riley hospital visits and now we are stuck without any transportation at all i can't reach out for help because I don't know enough people that could help rides have been slim to none. There have been many of times where I have paid for rides or asked for rides, and nobody shows that has left me stranded and my kids upset, I made this in hopes to reach people, I don't know anybody I could share it with, I'm hoping that there is a community out here that can see this , and at least share my story. I just need a car that will not break down a month later.I have been getting nothing but cars that don't last they tell me everything fine everything works come to find out it breaks down shortly after and because I'm in a hurry with being a single parent and needing something fast for my kids to get to school and myself back to work so we dont loose our home