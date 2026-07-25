Help a single mother please!

I’m a single mother who has experienced domestic violence, loss, trauma, and poverty. I am currently leaving a financially and emotionally toxic relationship and trying to give my 16-year-old son a stable life. I need to move quickly as to not create any additional trauma or stress to my already anxious child. We have no money and my car is also breaking down. I’ve had no AC for a year and I’ve never been able to collect the money to repair the things that are failing in my vehicle without this I may not be able to move around or leave the current situation than I am in leaving me trapped anything that you could help with would be a blessing. I know that God‘s plan speaks straight from Jeremiah 29:11 and my strength comes from him. Please find it in your heart to support me and my son. This help will allow me to secure money for a move as well as make the necessary car repairs that I so need to just live life.