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Help a single mother of ten relocate and heal

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Van horn

Help a single mother of ten relocate and heal


Dear friends, family, and kind strangers,

My name is Amanda, and I am a single mother to 10 beautiful, resilient children ranging in age from 1 to 18. Today, I am reaching out to you with a humble heart and an urgent plea for help to keep my family safe, healthy, and together.

Recently, our world was turned upside down. Following a traumatic event involving Benji and an unexpected emergency surgery, our family has been plunged into a crisis. The emotional toll has been overwhelming. I am currently battling severe anxiety and PTSD from what occurred, which has unfortunately forced me to miss work.

On top of managing my own serious health conditions, my 10-year-old is also struggling deeply with severe mental health challenges. After his post went viral on Facebook he realized how wrong what happened to him was. Right now, our current environment does not have the resources we desperately need to heal. To give my children the future they deserve, we need to relocate. We are seeking a community with robust mental health resources, proper therapy programs, and above all, safety and security.

What Your Donations Will Fund:

Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping our family transition to a safe, stable life. 


Our immediate goals are:

 Relocation Expenses: Moving a family of 11 to an area with the specialized medical and mental health resources we require.

 Therapy & Mental Health Care: Securing specialized therapy for myself and my 8-year-old son to help us process trauma and heal.

 Basic Living Expenses: Covering rent, food, and utilities while I recover, manage my health, and secure a new job in our new home.


How You Can Help:

1. Donate: No amount is too small. Even the cost of a cup of coffee helps us get one step closer to a safe home.

2. Share: If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this link with your network, friends, and community groups. Sharing truly makes a massive difference.

3. Send Prayers & Positive Thoughts: We need all the strength we can get right now.


As a mother, my priority will always be the safety and well-being of my children. Asking for help is never easy, but I am doing this to give them a fighting chance at a peaceful, secure, and healthy life.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and support during the hardest chapter of our lives.


With love and gratitude,

Our Family

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